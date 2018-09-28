EXCLUSIVE!

Here's What Ashley Jacobs Thinks of Thomas Ravenel's Arrest

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 5:37 PM

Ashley Jacobs is supporting boyfriend Thomas Ravenel following his recent arrest.

A source tells E! News Ashley is "standing by Thomas," just days after the star was arrested for alleged assault and battery of the second degree. According to the insider, she "supports him" and they have even rekindled their relationship, "although very quietly."

And with their relationship in good standing, "Thomas is in good spirits all things considered." They added, "He believes he is innocent and wants the process to speed up so he can clear his name. He thinks he will be exonerated."

Just this Tuesday, the reality star was arrested for his alleged crimes, not including the allegations made against him by two other women. Since then, his accuser, dubbed "Nanny Dawn," has spoken out about her decision to press charges against the Southern Charm star. On Thursday, she told the podcast, Pink Shade With Erin Martin, "This is about a lot of different women in this maybe a start, If you can take down somebody who has this kind of notoriety and has fame, has fortune, maybe it'll give a little bit of faith to somebody else that there will be justice for them too."

In the affidavit the investigating officer filed on Monday, she alleges Ravenel stripped nude and sexually assaulted her when she was a nanny for his daughter, Kensie, in 2015. The investigating officer also added that after the alleged incident, Nanny Dawn told multiple people close to her and took photos as evidence. 

Ravenel was later given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and, as a condition of the bond, surrendered his passport, a Charleston court official confirmed to E! News. The reality star is also unable to leave the state of South Carolina.

Meanwhile, his ex, Kathryn Dennis, says what she is "going to focus on is just the children and staying out of it." 

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

