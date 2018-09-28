Adam Levine Fan Rushes Stage During Maroon 5 Concert

Adam Levine got a bit of a scare on Thursday during Maroon 5's show in Toronto when an overzealous fan jumped up onstage and ran to him towards the end of the concert.

A security officer quickly followed and apprehended the woman, who was not identified, and escorted her off the stage at Scotiabank Arena as she resisted. Levine appeared unbothered during the incident and he and the rest of the band continued performing their last encore song, their 2015 hit "Sugar." No injuries were reported.

The fan, who is 22, was arrested busted for public mischief and released without bail, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Local police have not commented.

A source told E! News that the woman "jumped up on stage and tried to attack Adam Levine," adding, "His security stopped her and stopped it from happening. Fans saw the girl outside with three cops after the show. She was not being cooperative with police and officers had to put her in a patrol car."

Maroon 5 began their Red Pill Blues tour in May. They are scheduled to perform next in Pittsburgh on Saturday.