Big Brother's Bayleigh Dayton Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Inside the Jury House

Bayleigh Dayton suffered a miscarriage while in the Big Brother jury house.

On Friday, the reality star and her fiance, Swaggy C, addressed rumors that she was pregnant in a video shared to Instagram. "Okay, so let's clear the air. There is something that has been on my chest—I am getting asked constantly if I'm pregnant," she began. "I will definitely be the first to say that I'm not, but during the time that Swaggy and I spent in the house, we spent every moment together and we are aware that we fell a little bit deep in love and that was in the public eye."

That being said, while she is not currently expecting, during her time in the Big Brother house she "did conceive a little baby."

However, while she was staying in the jury house, she lost the child for unknown reasons. "It's something that we're still figuring out," the reality star explained.