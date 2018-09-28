Kanye West Replaced Ariana Grande on SNL Premiere After Singer Dropped Out

It's been a very tough month for Grande, who is still mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away in early September at the age of 26.

On Thursday, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer took to Twitter with an emotional plea, writing, "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls." Grande then added, "i'm so tired pls."

She later tweeted to her fans, "ur angels in my life. it's just been a tough month. i'm trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it's hard and i'm human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn't have tweeted. i kno better."