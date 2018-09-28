Alyssa Milano Expresses Support for Sexual Assault Survivors During Capitol Hill Speech

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 11:51 AM

Alyssa Milano

Saul Loeb - Pool /Getty Images

Alyssa Milano will not be silent in Washington D.C.

Just one day after witnessing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testify before a senate judiciary committee, the actress is showing her support for sexual assault survivors and victims.

"My name is Alyssa Milano and I am a survivor of sexual assault and silent no more," she told the crowd during a rally on Capitol Hill. "The courage of survivors will always be stronger than misogyny."

During her speech, the former Charmed star said she didn't file a police report or tell officials after her assault. In fact, she thought "justice was never an option."

But after listening to Dr. Ford, Alyssa is hopeful that she inspired many survivors to come forward and speak their truth.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

"I want to thank Dr. Ford for being so strong for our country as a patriot," she shared. "We are not alone and this is the sad fact. One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old."

While speaking to activities and survivors, Alyssa urged voters to take action in November. She also made it clear that she believes Anita Hill and Dr. Hill.

"You are valuable. You are important and no one—not a president, not a Supreme Court nominee—can take that away from you," she shared. "November is coming. I believe that we will win."

Alyssa attended Thursday's hearings as a guest of California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the #MeToo activist said she didn't attend the hearings with a political agenda. Instead, she wanted to "support a survivor of sexual assault" and she's glad she went.

"I wouldn't be able to speak intelligently about the experience or about what happened had I not been in the room. I would have been asked questions regardless," she explained to the publication. "Today, I would have been doing interviews about this, if I had stayed home or if I had gone in the room. But I feel that being in the room enables me to answer those questions better."

