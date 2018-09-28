Danai Gurira and Bella Hadid's Magical Red Carpet Fashion, Plus More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 11:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Danai Gurira

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This week, celebrity style was pure magic.

We're talking vibrant colors, gravity-defying silhouettes, sparkling gowns and royal-worthy looks. Beyond wearing a pretty outfit and posing for cameras, Hollywood's A-listers were creating moments on the red carpet that garnered closer looks and admiration. They aren't the most wearable looks, but they're inspirational in their design. Scrolling through the week's photos was like a walk through a fashion museum—pure spectacle.

Just take Danai Gurira, who attended the premiere of season 9 of The Walking Dead in a black and white structural dress from Iris van Herpen with Christian Louboutin heels. Between the shape and print of the garment, the look is so striking and unique that you may find yourself staring at it. 

Photos

Red Carpet Looks That Can Double as Your Halloween Costume

However, she wasn't the only one to stun. Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Sarah Jessica Parker also brought their magical style to the forefront with awing looks. 

Take a look at the best dressed celebrities of the week below, then vote on your favorite!

ESC: Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

The model attended the Naked Heart Gala Dinner in Paris, France wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown with AS29 diamond earrings.

ESC: Best Dressed, Danai Gurira

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther actress' Iris van Herpen dress takes ruffles to an extreme, creating an striking look worthy of a museum.

ESC: Best Dressed, Sarah Jessica Parker

James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

This Giles Deacon gown brought romance and fantasy to the streets of the West Village.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Cynthia Erivo

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

Cynthia Erivo

In honor of Q 85: A Music Celebration of Quincy Jones, Cynthia stunned in vibrant hues on the red carpet.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

The model chose a sparkling, tangerine orange gown for a cocktail party hosted by YouTube.

ESC: Best Dressed, Mandy Moore

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

White has proven to be a hue you can wear year round. The This Is Us demonstrated how in a structural dress from Dice Kayak with an equally standout purse and black platform heels.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Duckie Thot

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for L'Oreal

Duckie Thot

The Sudanese-Australian model, who is now the face of L'Oreal Paris, demonstrated a new way to show your figure in a dress with epic cutouts.

ESC: Best Dressed, Dakota Johnson

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Dakota Johnson

For the premiere of Bad Times at the El Royale, the actress chose a polka dot dress with a deep V-neckline and white heels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kat Graham

Christian Vierig/GC Images

Kat Graham

Celebrities continue to prove that suits are a fall staple. The Vampire Diaries actress does it well in grey suiting with cat-eye sunglasses and a red lip.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Taraji P. Henson

Splash News

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star celebrated the launch of her nonprofit, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, in a red mini dress with Tamara Mellon heels.

Best Dressed of the Week: 9.28
Which celebrity had the best look of the week?
32.3%
25.8%
19.4%
1.6%
4.8%
8.1%
0.0%
1.6%
3.2%
3.2%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Danai Gurira , Bella Hadid , Style Collective , Top Stories , VG , Best Dressed , Life/Style , Fashion
Latest News
ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Channels David Bowie in New Fashion Collaboration

Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

23 Extraordinary Red Carpet Outfits to Inspire Your Halloween Costume

ESC: Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Behind Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship: Makeup, Modeling and So Much More

ESC: Cardi B, Fashion Month

6 Outfits That Prove Cardi B Is the Breakout Style Star of Fashion Month

Shopping: Luxe Fall Skincare

12 Luxurious Skincare Swaps for Fall

ESC: Blake Lively

How to Dress Like Blake Lively on a Budget

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Demonstrates How to Wear Sneakers With Your Fall Dress

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.