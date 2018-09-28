What's Next for Grey's Anatomy Season 15: Meredith's Love Life, a Coming Out Story and More

It's time. It's time for Meredith Grey to get some love back in her life on Grey's Anatomy. The season 15 premiere of Grey's featured Ellen Pompeo's character having an awakening of sorts. She's ready to love again after the loss of her husband, Derek (Patrick Dempsey), and it's going to be different this time.

"Meredith didn't really date originally. She fell in love with McDreamy. And for a little while there when he turned out to be married to someone, there was some sleeping around by way of comfort and there was McVet. And then she was with Derek and then she was married and having kids and then suddenly and painfully, she became a widow. Then, there was a rebound romance or two. Martin Henderson was terrific, but it's hard for me to think of Riggs as anything but a rebound because of how soon he came in after Derek," executive producer Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter. "And then last season, she focused on work and became something of a medical superhero."