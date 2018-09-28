Kim Kardashian Reminds Everyone How Rich She Is With Her Latest Outfit

Kim Kardashian clearly is not interested in subtlety. Exhibit A: her latest look.

On Thursday night, the reality star stepped out in Los Angeles for a party celebrating makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills and was, as she explained, dressed for the rich occasion.

"What do you do when your friend sells her company for a couple billion? You wear a full money 'fit and throw her a party—okurr?" the mother of three said in an Instagram video.

The look was quite literally cash head to toe as Kardashian donned a vintage 2001 trench coat by Jeremy Scott covered with a $1 bill print. Kardashian kept the theme going with matching pointed-toe boots and finished off the look with a sparkling money pouch purse.