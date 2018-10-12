Reliving Drew Barrymore's Most Iconic Roles, From E.T. to Never Been Kissed

Drew Barrymore has had one of the best careers in Hollywood which is why we are so happy that she is a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist!

As we prepare for the upcoming People's Choice Awards in November, we've been taking a look back at some of the finalists and their amazing roles in both film and television.

Even though Barrymore is up for Comedy TV Star of 2018 for her role in Santa Clarita Diet, the majority of her career has been full of rom-coms, action films and of course comedies.

Whether you fell in love with her in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982, or you regularly watch Never Been Kissed or The Wedding Singer when you need a pick-me-up, Barrymore's catalog has something for everyone.

In fact, when you look at all of the characters she's portrayed over the years it's wild how many different people she's managed to accurately depict and make us love watching.