Grab Your Wine How to Get Away With Murder Fans, Because Viola Davis Is a PCAs Finalist and It's Time to Celebrate!

Viola Davis has a lot to be happy about these days. For starters, How to Get Away With Murder began its fifth season on Thursday and to make things even more exciting, the actress is a finalist for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

After four years of portraying the badass criminal defense professor Annalise Keating on the ABC series, it makes total sense that fans would give Davis a little love when it comes to the 2018 PCAs.

That being said, she does still need your votes if you want the South Carolina actress to take home the trophy for Female TV Star of 2018.

Although Davis has her work cut out for her facing off against Mandy Moore for This Is Us, Camila Mendes for Riverdale, Katherine McNamara for Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and fellow TGIT leading lady, Ellen Pompeo for Grey's Anatomy, her work speaks for itself.