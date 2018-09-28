Hugh Hefner's Son Reflects on the Anniversary of the Playboy Founder's Death

Hugh Hefner's son Cooper Hefner remembers his late father in a touching Instagram post on the first anniversary of the Playboy founder's death.

The publishing icon died at age 91 and was survived by the 27-year-old and three older children—sons David Hefner, 63, and Marston Hefner, 28, and daughter Christie Hefner, 65.

"‪A year ago today I lost my father," Cooper wrote on Thursday night, alongside a slideshow of two photos of him with his dad. "Strength, love, and compassion make an impossibly difficult journey easier. Still, there is an absence, regardless of time, that will never fill. Acknowledging the absence allows me to celebrate, as it connects me to a love I carry with me each day. We miss and love you.‬"