Taron Egerton Transforms Into Elton John in Official Rocketman Photo

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 5:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taron Egerton, Rocketman

David Appleby/Paramount Pictures

Your eyes aren't deceiving you—that's not really Elton John in the just released photo from Paramount Pictures' Rocketman. But, it does show Taron Egerton in character as the rock star. In the official first look, Egerton wears a gold lamé jacket over a black tank top, completing his look with athletic socks and winged shoes—all while lounging on a couch inside a private plane.

"Can't wait for you all to see the trailer Monday," Egerton told his Twitter followers Friday. "Words cannot describe how proud and excited I am." An overjoyed John also shared the production still via Instagram, writing, "Hold on to your glasses, this is going to be a wild ride!"

Matthew Vaughn, who worked with Egerton on the Kingsman films, is producing the picture. Described as an "epic musical fantasy" and an "uncensored human story" about the rocker's breakthrough years, the biopic also stars Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Gemma Jones and Richard Madden. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film will premiere in theaters May 31, 2019.

Photos

Stars Playing Real People

Egerton first performed one of John's beloved classics onscreen in 2016, when his animated character—a gorilla named Johnny—sang "I'm Still Standing" in Universal Pictures' hit film Sing.

Before Rocketman hits theaters, Egerton will play the lead role in Summit Entertainment's Robin Hood, out Nov. 21. Directed by Otto Bathurst and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, the movie also stars Jamie Dornan, Jamie Foxx, Eve Hewson, Ben Mendelsohn and Tim Minchin.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taron Egerton , Elton John , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Manifest

Manifest Sneak Peek: A Devastating Secret and Mysterious Violin Music Plague Josh Dallas

Cooper Hefner, Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner's Son Reflects on the Anniversary of the Playboy Founder's Death

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals Scott Disick "Wants to Have Another Baby" With Kourtney Kardashian

Nicki Minaj, Wonderland

Nicki Minaj Models Leather Lingerie in Sexy Wonderland Shoot

Jeopardy, Alex Trebek

Watch Jeopardy! Contestant's Surprise Emotional Marriage Proposal

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Drops Tha Carter V: Breaking Down the Lyrics About Suicide and Stardom

Murphy Brown, Hillary Clinton

How Murphy Brown Pulled Off Hillary Clinton's Secret Cameo

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.