Terrence Howard Is Done With the Iron Man Movies: "F--k 'Em"

Ten years after Terrence Howard originated the role of James Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine, in Jon Favreau's Iron Man—and was subsequently replaced by Don Cheadle over a contract dispute—the actor said Thursday he has no intention of ever revisiting the popular character.

Howard was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when a fan called in to suggest the idea. "Now that you seem to be cool with Robert Downey Jr. again," the viewer asked, "is there any chance you would come back and do an Iron Man or an Avengers movie?"

The question made Howard smile. "You know what's so funny? Even though I love Don Cheadle so much and I love what he's done, I still hear a lot of fans asking, 'Am I going to come back and be War Machine? Am I going to come back and be War Machine?'" Although there are no Iron Man sequels currently in production, he said, "I think they could have a huge franchise off of it."

So, is that yes? "F--k 'em," Howard said.

"Say it how it is," fellow guest Elle Macpherson said.

"Terrence Howard to Iron Man: 'F—k 'Em!'" Andy Cohen said. "That was very clear, right?"

"Perfect," Macpherson said in agreement. "Loud and clear."