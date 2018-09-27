Kourtney Kardashian ''Loves'' This Aspect of Her and Luka Sabbat's Romance

Kourtney Kardashian is "truly in a good place," a source tells E! News.

Following last month's split from Younes Bendjima, the E! reality star has wasted no time in getting her groove back and is currently seeing Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat. Our insider reveals Kourtney is quickly growing fond of the 20-year-old and "likes him a lot."

Between enjoying what the source describes as "long conversations over dinner," the pair has discovered they share "a lot in common." Explains the insider, "Kourtney thinks he's really interesting and loves that he is so creative and artistic... They've been spending a lot of alone time together."

Kourtney, 39, and Luka first crossed paths thanks to little sister Kendall Jenner, who is close friends with the model-actor.

"They always had chemistry, but Kourtney was in a serious relationship and her and Luka always kept things platonic," a source previously noted. "Now that Kourtney is single, she has been enjoying being able to do whatever she wants."