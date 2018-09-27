Rose McGowan Apologizes to Asia Argento for Releasing Incorrect Facts

Rose McGowan has a message for Asia Argento.

On Thursday morning, the activist took to Twitter where she wanted to clarify past statements she has made about Asia. At the same time, Rose would also apologize to the Italian actress for some of her actions.

"On 27 August I released a statement about Asia Argento, which I now realized contained a number of facts that were not correct. The most serious of these was that I said the unsolicited nude text messages Asia received from Jimmy Bennett had been sent since Jimmy was 12 year old," she explained in the statement. "In fact, I had misunderstood the messages that Asia exchanged with my partner Rain Dove, which made clear that Jimmy had sent Asia inappropriate text messages only after they met up again when he was 17 (still legally a minor in California, but notably different from a 12 year old)."

Rose continued, "In my statement, I challenged why Asia had not acted as I think any responsible adult would if they received sexually explicit messages from a 12 year old, which of course do not apply in the same way as when the situation involves a 17 year old, who had admitted harboring misguided fantasies about their mentor since they were 12."