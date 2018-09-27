Cardi B Wants a Breast "Renovation"—and Is Blaming Daughter Kulture

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 12:20 PM

It's been two months since Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter Kulture; however, the new mom still can't believe the changes her body has gone through since giving birth.

For instance, the rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to talk about how she now uses tape to lift up her breasts.

"This s--t is crazy," she said in the video. "I have never done this s--t in my life, but f--k it. I have to f--kin' tape my t-tties up because, son, giving birth and s--t. Like, my t-tties were already like a little low-low because I got my t-ts done when I was 19, and I never wore a bra and s--t….But when I was pregnant my s--t was looking nice, though."

However, she said her baby girl "did me filthy" and that she plans to get plastic surgery in the coming months.

"I don't give a f--k, if y'all motherf--kers see me gone in November, December," she said. "I'm getting my t-ts done. I don't give a f--k. Matter of fact, I'm not even going to call it a surgery. I'm just going to say a 't-tty renovation' because I got to renovate these s--ts."

At the end of the video, Cardi B said her "s--t is not looking beauts."

The "Bodak Yellow" artist then captioned the video "Kulture did me bad."

Watch the video to see her talk about her body.

Read

Cardi B Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo From Offset Wedding Day

Of course, there are still many parts of motherhood, Cardi B loves, too.

"She's so cute," she told E! News just before her explosive fight with Nicki Minaj. "I love her."

While Cardi B has given sneak peeks of her little bundle of joy, she has yet to share a picture of her daughter's face.

We can't wait to officially meet the little one.

