Kanye West Set to Release New Album Yandhi During Saturday Night Live

Prepare yourselves for some new Kanye West music.
Just days before kicking off the season premiere of Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, the rapper dropped some big news on Twitter Thursday morning.
Mark your calendars ladies and gentlemen because a new album is almost here.
"We're releasing Yandhi Saturday night," he wrote to his followers. "We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that's lovely. The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time."
Lil Wayne's long-awaited album titled Tha Carter V is set for release on Friday.
So what do we know about Kanye's latest record? As you likely could have guessed, the Grammy winner is keeping fans on their toes.
At the same time, some social media posts may be excellent predictions. According to some, the album artwork may resemble a 3D holographic video that Kanye shared last weekend.
As for collaborations, a few music fans are hoping Chance the Rapper will appear on YANDHI since the pair is already working on an album together called Good Ass Job.
While we wait for Saturday's big release, Kanye is expected to perform at least two songs when he returns to NBC's Saturday Night Live.
Back in February 2016, the rapper made headlines after an audio clip was posted that allowed fans to hear the rapper voicing his frustration and anger backstage.
"He did not yell at SNL staff. This audio was secretly recorded while he was venting his frustration in a private moment with his team," a Kanye source told E! News at the time. "He found out his stage design was changed and taken apart under the direction of the show's lighting director without anyone's approval. He had spent an entire day rehearsing and a lot of hard work into the performance."
Our insider continued, "Dramatic set changes were made 30 minutes before going live. It should be understandable why he was upset after being completely blindsided."
Make sure to watch his performance when Saturday Night Live airs Saturday evening at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC.
