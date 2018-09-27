Busy Philipps Reveals She Was Raped at 14

Busy Philipps is ready to speak her truth.

As much of the nation watches Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify before a senate judiciary committee, one Hollywood star has been inspired to speak out about her own childhood.

In an Instagram posted Thursday morning, Busy shared an old photo of herself at 14-years-old. When she was this age, the actress claims she was raped.

"#TBT This is me at 14. The age I was raped. It's taken me 25 years to say those words," she shared with her followers. "I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago. Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us."

She continued, "I'm scared to post this. I can't imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now."