Eric Decker Denies Cheating on Jessie James Decker

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 9:41 AM

ESC: Eric Decker, Jessie James, Couples Gift Guide

Doug Meszler / Splash News

Eric Decker is clearing up any speculation that he's cheating on wife Jessie James Decker.

The recently retired NFL star, who has been married to the "Flip My Hair" singer since 2013, took to Twitter on Wednesday to shut down any rumors of infidelity. In a since-deleted tweet, a social media user wrote (per Entertainment Tonight), "I know people who are friends of the girls he's hooked up with/have seen him in the clubs with girls who are not Jessie."

After seeing the tweet, Eric replied, "Sorry lady the only club I've been jammin is The Mickey Mouse Club House! (That's a kids tv show for the non parents) Make sure your 'friends' check their facts."

Jessie James Decker Reacts to Eric Decker's Football Retirement

In fact, the couple–who welcomed their third child together in late March—seem stronger than ever before. Since announcing his retirement from football last month, Eric has been spending much of his time at home with the family.

"It's been so good having him home," Jessie gushed to E! News this week. "I love being able to wake up to him every day and just be together as a family, it just feels good."

"It's great to have him around, football or no football, he's just the most help I've ever experienced, or seen firsthand in a man and in a father, he goes above and beyond," she continued. "I'm constantly impressed by how much he can do. He's such a great dad."

So does the couple—who are already parents to Vivianne Rose Decker, 4, Eric Decker II, 2, and Forrest Decker, 5 months—have plans for a fourth child?

"Probably not, but, you know, sometimes surprises happen and I think a child is a blessing no matter what it is," she shared. "If that were to happen and that were God's plan I would be so grateful and excited, but are there any plans? No. We are very happy with the 5-month-old we just had." 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

