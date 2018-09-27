See Khloe Kardashian Go Into Labor Amid Drama in New KUWTK Teaser

by Brett Malec | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 8:38 AM
Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 is about to get way more dramatic!
In this just-released KUWTK mid-season trailer, the famous family faces ups and downs like never before.
Khloe Kardashian preps for the birth of her daughter True Thompson amid her relationship drama. "The things I can control I have to be able to control," Khloe says.
Khloe then goes into labor. "I hope everyone gets here in time," KoKo says from her hospital bed.
In addition to Khloe's dramatic delivery, it seems Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's feuding is far from over. "You look like f--king clowns," Kim is heard saying before Kourt retorts, "She's just a f--king stuck-up fashion snob."
Then there's Kim's marriage to Kanye West. Kim defends her man, saying. "Just because he has an opinion that doesn't mean he's mentally ill."
Kim also meets Alice Johnson, the woman who was freed from prison after Kim convinced the president to commute her life sentence.
See all the Kardashian craziness in the trailer above!
