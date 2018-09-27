Macaulay Culkin Tweets J.K. Rowling His Résumé

Macaulay Culkin as a wizard? Why not? He's good at magic—he did make his "family disappear..."

The 38-year-old former child actor, who rose to fame with Home Alone, tweeted to Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts creator J.K. Rowling on Wednesday to make a special request. First he began by buttering her up, then he tweeted part of his résumé.

"Hey @jk_rowling I'm with you! Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She's a strong woman/snake," he said, in response to the author's comments to a fan who criticized a Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald casting.

"Also, can you write me into the next movie? I'm Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)..." he continued.

Seven years before the first Harry Potter film hit theaters, the actor starred in The Pagemaster, in which he portrayed a boy who is turned into an animated illustration by a mystical guardian of books and must find his way back to reality while facing off against obstacles from classic fairy tales and other stories.