Ellen DeGeneres Grills Lady Gaga on Her First Kiss and Celebrity Crush

Lady Gaga opened up about her original celebrity crush and very first kiss on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While playing Ellen DeGeneres' "Burning Questions"—a game in which she and the host answered rapid-fire questions—the six-time Grammy winner revealed Adrien Brody was her first celebrity crush. DeGeneres said hers was Michael Jackson.

As for the first person Mother Monster ever kissed, the singer said she shared a smooch with a boy named Austin at summer camp when she was 14 years old.

"Wow, late," DeGeneres said in regards to the timing of the kiss.

In addition to dishing on these romantic details, the "Poker Face" star shed some light on her TV preferences, noting that 90 Day Fiancé was the one reality show she'd watch every day if she had to choose.

She also revealed her favorite curse word, her favorite body part and the three things she has to do every day.

