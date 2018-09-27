House of Cards Final Season Trailer Declares "The Age of the Middle-Aged White Man Is Over"

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 5:57 AM
Frank Underwood who? It's Claire Underwood's United States of America now. Netflix unveiled its first official trailer for the final season of House of Cards featuring Robin Wright's Claire Underwood as president and she's suffering no fools. We already know the series is killing off Kevin Spacey's character, but now viewers get a first look at Claire's "grieving" process.
"Here's the thing," Claire says. "Whatever Frances told you the last five years? Don't believe a word of it."
It's her turn. "The reign of the middle-aged white man is over," Claire says.
The final season of House of Cards features some high-profile cast additions including Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as siblings Annette and Bill Shepherd, the leaders of Shepherd Unlimited. They head up an industrial conglomerate and are a powerful force in the American political sphere. Kinnear's Bill says he had a deal with Frank, but Claire makes sure to let him know she's not her husband. According to Netflix, the new characters "share a vision for the future of America, as well as a complicated past with the Underwoods."
American Horror Story: Apocalypse's Cody Fern also joins the cast as Duncan, Annette's son.
Returning to the cast alongside Wright and the newcomers are Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.
"It's going to be different, for you and me," Claire promises. From the looks of the trailer, she's right.
House of Cards' final season premieres November 2 on Netflix.
