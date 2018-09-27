Grey's Anatomy: Meredith and DeLuca Have an "Interesting Flirt," Giacomo Gianiotti Says

Today's the day!

Grey's Anatomy returns tonight for season 15, and it's been a long summer of hearing about the season of love and the love triangles and the awkward flirting. Finally, we're about to see how it all actually plays out, but first let's talk about it some more, shall we?

E! News paid a visit to the opening night of the Grey's Anatomy pop-up exhibit in Los Angeles and got some last minute scoop on what we're about to see tonight.

First, we've seen in previews that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) appear to hook up, but is there something real going on there? Gianniotti previews that this season picks up with DeLuca dealing with his drunken kiss with Mer at the wedding in the season 14 finale.

"Now he's kind of dealing with that, coming back to work and oh god, I kissed Meredith Grey last night at the wedding, oh no, and there's a kind of a flirty self-consciousness about the both of them when they see each other in the hospital," he teases. "I don't know where it's building right now, but there's certainly an interesting flirt and something starting to kindle between Meredith and DeLuca."

"I think it was planting a seed at this point," he adds of the not-so-regrettable wedding kiss.