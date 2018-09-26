Who Won Big Brother Season 20?

Summer has officially ended and so has another season of Big Brother

Season 20 bowed on Wednesday and crowned its latest winner in an hour and a half finale, featuring the results of a final Head of Household competition and one final elimination. There was little doubt that Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen would each bring each other to the final two, so JC Mounduix landed in third place after Kaycee won the final HOH in a tiebreaker, JC joined the jury as the final member. 

The rest of the jury was not surprised to see him, and their biggest questions for Kaycee and Tyler were about what they actually did in the house other than winning competitions. There was also a question for Tyler about his hand in many evictions, and it sounded pretty clear from the questioning that most of the jury was on Kaycee's side. It also seemed pretty clear that both Tyler and Kaycee were a little too excited to actually answer the questions. 

Photos

Big Brother Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

In the end, the jury went with Kaycee in a vote of 5-4. At first, the votes looked to be in favor of Tyler, who was up four votes to one. Then, one by one Kaycee started garnering votes from former housemates including Bayleigh Dayton and Angie "Rockstar" Lantry. JC Mounduix ended up voting for Tyler after Kaycee voted him out when she was Head of Household.

There was another winner before announcing the official one. Chris "Swaggy C" Williams proposed to Bayleigh in a sweet speech, and she elatedly said yes!

Tyler was then named America's Favorite Houseguest and ended up getting to take home $25,000. Second wasn't too bad after all.

Congrats Kaycee!

Big Brother airs on CBS. 

