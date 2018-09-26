Survivor Season 37 Kicks Off With a Medical Emergency

This might just be the most fascinating premise of Survivor yet, at least based on tonight's premiere.

The tribes are divided into Davids—people who have had to work to get any advantages in their lives—and Goliaths—people who were born with advantages, or at least didn't have to work for them. Very quickly, it was hard not to root for the Davids. The Goliaths dismissed them quickly, but the Davids did manage to win the first challenge, in which the Goliaths got to choose their strongest players to go up against the Davids' weakest players, but the Davids got to choose which course they each played. (And can we talk about Christian dropping the bomb that he writes sliding puzzle algorithms right after winning with a sliding puzzle?)

When it came to the first real challenge, the Goliaths were the winners, as we kinda fear they're going to be throughout the season.

But before the Davids could head to Tribal after their loss, tragedy struck. Their boat ride back to the beach was so rough that when the boat hit a wave, one of the contestants injured his back so badly he could barely breathe or remember where he was.