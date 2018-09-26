Lil Xan Blames Himself for Noah Cyrus Breakup: "It Was My Fault"

Lil Xan set the record straight on his relationship and breakup with Noah Cyrus.

The rapper and Noah had a short-lived romance, but their split on Sept. 5 shook the Internet to its core and left fans in shock as the two parties battled it out over Instagram story videos. Now, weeks after their public breakup, Lil Xan is taking full responsibility for the end of their relationship.

Lil Xan appeared on Complex's show "Open Late with Peter Rosenberg" and told Rosenberg, "Honest to God, I would say like most of the reason the breakup happened was because of me."

The "Slingshot" rapper also said, "It was my fault." He admitted to Rosenberg, "We could have still been together, but I just feel like I f--ked everything up! It also put me in a darker place because I was getting slammed left and right."

Despite calling their relationship "toxic" in an earlier interview with Adam22, Lil Xan said he had "nothing but love for the Cyrus family." After their breakup played out across social media, the rapper explained that he stayed off the Internet for a while because of it. He was "coming down from all the drugs and everywhere" after it all happened.