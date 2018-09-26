Desperate Housewives' Marcia Cross Opens Up About Surviving Anal Cancer

Marcia Cross is proud to call herself a cancer survivor.

Earlier this month, the former Desperate Housewives star caught the attention of fans when she posted about her health struggles.

"So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra," she shared on her Instagram. "Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you."

Followers and famous fans including Lori Loughlin, Kelly Rutherford and Brenda Strong immediately expressed their support for the Hollywood actress.

But it wasn't until later in the month when Marcia explained to fans that she successfully completed treatment for anal cancer.