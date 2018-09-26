Darren Criss Has the Most Lovably Humble Reaction to Being a PCAs Finalist

Coming off his big Emmy win last week, Darren Criss has lots of reasons to celebrate and he can add another one to the list because he is a finalist for Drama Star of 2018 for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story at the People's Choice Awards.

Yet, you won't catch the Glee alum campaigning for the award because he wants to leave the decision up to the people.

"Well, it is the People's Choice so I don't know if I can turn the tide in what the people want but if the people feel like voting for me—cool," Criss exclusively told E! at We Day UN on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

"But the people can do what the people God damn well please," the he continued.

Criss was even gracious enough to shout-out fellow PCAs finalist, 13 Reasons Why.