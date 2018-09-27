How George Clooney's Life Changed Forever After Meeting Amal Clooney

"I thought if you had a successful career that you weren't really going to be able to have one great love in your life. And then Amal walked in."

When George Clooney said those words this past summer, it wasn't just a few good lines for his acceptance speech at the AFI Life Achievement Award event.

Instead, it helped demonstrate the Oscar winner's journey from Hollywood's most eligible bachelor to proud husband and father. And yes, he has Amal Clooney to thank for this exciting chapter in his life.

"George and Amal have a great relationship," a source shared with E! News. "They have figured out the perfect work-life balance and are very similar in that they both are very focused on their work, respectively, but they also love to let loose, get down and have fun."

Today, the couple celebrates their four-year wedding anniversary with a bond stronger than ever. And while George's life was already pretty darn good before meeting Amal, the human rights attorney has changed the world around him in more ways than one. So how did it all begin?