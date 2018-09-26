Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig Welcome a Baby Girl

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 3:31 PM

Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig

Richie Buxo/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Welcome to the world, baby! 

Rachel Weiszhas given birth to her and husband Daniel Craig's first child together, according to multiple outlets. The famous couple recently welcomed a daughter and are said to be "very happy" with the latest addition to their family. 

In April, the 48-year-old actress revealed her pregnancy to The New York Times, gushing, "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

The birth of Rachel and Daniel's little girl marks each of their second children. The Favourite star, who skipped out on attending the 2018 Venice Film Festival where her upcoming film was premiering, has 11-year-old son Henry Aronofsky with director Darren Aronofsy. 007 himself has 25-year-old daughter Ella Craig with actress Fiona Loudon.

In an interview with E! News, Weisz revealed Henry and Ella's thoughts about having a younger sibling join the mix. 

Pregnant Stars Over 40

"They are really excited," the British celeb shared, adding that she and Daniel were also "ready" and "very excited."

As Rachel's road to baby progressed, she stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. When asked if the proud parents were planning to raise their child as American (Weisz and Craig live in New York City) or British, she responded, "I suppose it will have to be bilingual. So, there are other words that come to mind… Well, for a baby, we don't say diaper, we say nappy."

The lovebirds, who began dating eight years ago, tied the knot in 2011 during an intimate ceremony in N.Y.C. 

Congratulations, Rachel and Daniel! 

The Daily Mail was first to report the news

