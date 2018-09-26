All the Lifetime and Hallmark Holiday Movies You Need to Watch This Year

It's late September, and you know what that means: it's almost Christmas!

Sure, we have yet to hit Halloween or Thanksgiving or Hanukkah or any of the other holidays that fall before Christmas, but in the grand scheme of things, you could argue that in a way, it really is almost Christmas. That means it's time to start preparing your own personal schedule of holiday-themed TV movies with which to fill the time you aren't busy buying presents (only 91 more shopping days to go!) or baking cookies (only 91 more baking days to go!) or wondering where the heck this year went (only 98 more days of 2018 to go!).

Anyway, Lifetime and Hallmark have released their official holiday movie schedules, and it's time to get HYPED. Below, you'll find descriptions for each and every movie airing throughout the holiday season, even though we're all just going to DVR them all anyway!