Zendaya Is a PCAs Style Star Finalist! See Her Best & Most Memorable Looks Now

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 7:00 AM

Zendaya

Mireya Acierto/GC Images

Zendaya is making a splash both on and off screen with her unforgettable fashion choices these days and she's only 22 years old!

Based on her bold fashion statements, it's no surprise that the young actress has locked in a spot for the final round of voting in the Style Star of 2018 category at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

From channeling Joan of Arc in a custom Versace gown at the 2018 Met Ball, to rocking a structured brown mini-dress at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Californian native knows how to make an impression with clothing that always wows the crowd. 

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star brings her own unique flair to every red carpet and that makes her a style star in our minds.

She never shies away from wearing metallics, bold patterns, or ruffles when posing at events around the globe either.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the former Dancing with the Stars contestant's best fashion moments throughout her career.

PCAS: Social Media Stars

Despite her fierce style, Zendaya has stiff competition she has to face off against in order to take home the trophy for the Style Star of 2018 at this year's PCAs.

She is up against Harry Styles, Blake Lively, Beyoncé and Emma Watson, all of which are very stylish individuals. 

So, which of these style icons can count on your vote? Remember that all the finalists start back at zero for this round so be sure to get your votes in before the Friday, Oct. 19 deadline. Your favorites need all the love they can get.

Don't miss the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11 either!

2018 PCAs: Movie Nominees

Zendaya, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Amour of Love

For the Met Gala, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc with this sensational dress and short bob.

ESC: Best Dressed, Zendaya

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Vegas Vibes

For CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, the star wears red on red with white pumps and it's amazing.

Zendaya, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Brown Beauty

The Greatest Showman star wears a brown mini dress with a balloon-like skirt and can't-miss gold earrings.

ESC: Best Dressed, Zendaya

John Lamparski/WireImage

Dark Beauty

This is the anti-princess' perfect ball gown. The black is elegant while the red skirt is mercurial. 

ESC: Zendaya

Mireya Acierto/GC Images

Girl on Fire

The way the light touches the actress' gold lamé trench almost looks like foil on fire. 

ESC: Zendaya

BACKGRID

That's a Wrap

The Greatest Showman actress was literally all wrapped up when her promoting her latest flick on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Everything from the pinstripe blouse to the dual-tone skirt complemented her body. 

Zendaya

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sequinned Star

Zendaya's shimmering Vivetta suit is a total show-stopper. We can't look away.

ESC: Zendaya

Getty Images/Steve Granitz

PJ Party

How cool does she look in this pajama-inspired Ashish ensemble and Le Silla heels? This is how you do comfy on a red carpet.

ESC: Zendaya

Getty Images/Amanda Edwards

Culotte Cutie

How do you make a high-fashion look remotely casual? This is it. The star threw a plain white tee into the mix with culottes, heels and a gorgeous Gucci bag.

ESC: Zendaya

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Bold & Beautiful

The actress wore bright hues to the Barcelona premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming—looking like a true style star. Pairing emerald trousers with a red, white and sheer sweater and white pumps takes serious skill and confidence to pull off...all of which she has, ten fold.

ESC: Zendaya, Horoscopes, Virgo

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

White Hot

In a short visit to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week the actress went all white in this Ralph and Russo dress and Le Silla pumps.

ESC: Zendaya

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Embellished Elegance

Zendaya steps out in Paris in an elegant white, embellished gown by Ralph and Russo.

ESC: Net-A-Porter x ESC, Met Gala 2017, Zendaya

REX/Shutterstock

Tropical Princess

The singer shut down the MET Gala with this daring tropical inspired number by Dolce and Gabbana. 

Zendaya

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Flower Power

In a Reem Acra white, floral sleeved dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals the actress attends the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards as an honoree.

ESC: Zendaya, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Green With Envy

Zendaya bares her back in this gorgeous light green gown by Zuhair Murado paired with bronze Le Silla heels.

Zendaya

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cutout Couture

The actress brings the elegance to the CFDA's with this blue and white cutout, off-the-shoulder gown by Michael Kors. 

Zendaya, 2016 Billboard Music Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images

Nude Two-Piece Number

In Custom Calvin Klein

Zendaya, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Daring One-Shoulder

In Michael Kors

Zendaya

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour

Silvery Siren

In Manning Cartell

Zendaya, Golden Globe Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sleek and Stunning

In Marchesa

Zendaya, Star Wars Premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Let the Slay Be With You

In Michael Kors

Zendaya, 2015 American Music Awards

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Pretty in Pink

In Emanuel Ungaro

Zendaya, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Fashionable and Fabulous

In Thakoon

Zendaya, amfAR Inspiration Gala

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR

Suit and Glam

In Dsquared2

Zendaya Coleman

Roger/AKM-GSI

Sexy and Sophisticated

In Brandon Maxwell

Zendaya, Kenzo, ESC

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Green Animal Print

In Kenzo

Zendaya, Sheer Skirt

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Peek-A-Boo

In Katherine Mavridis

Zendaya, Miss America

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

Old Hollywood Glam

In Michael Kors.

Zendaya, 2015 Teen Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Warm Shoulder

In Ashi Studio.

Zendaya

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for BeautyCon

Light Blues

In Lie Sangbong

Zendaya

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Midi Maven

In Solace London.

Zendaya, Billboard Music Awards 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Walk on the Wild Side

In Fausto Puglisi.

Zendaya, Met Gala 2015

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Star Gazer

In Fausto Puglisi at the 2015 Met Gala.

Zendaya

Mike Windle/Getty Images for Variety

Summer Whites

In Solace London.

Zendaya, Pre-Grammy Party

David Livingston/Getty Images

Jumpin' Jumpin'

In a denim jumpsuit.

Zendaya, Gingham Style

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Mad Plaid

In Michael Kors.

Zendaya, iHeartRadio Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Itty Mini

In Fausto Puglisi.

Zendaya, Kids' Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Stripes On

In DKNY.

Zendaya, 2015 Academy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Statuesque

In Vivienne Westwood at the 2015 Oscars.

Zendaya Coleman, American Music Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Golden Gal

In Georgine.

Zendaya

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

High Hat

In Emporio Armani.

Zendaya, MTV Movie Awards

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Black & Yellow

In Emanuel Ungaro.

Zendaya, BET AWARDS

Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images for BET

Bluesday

In Emanuel Ungaro.

Zendaya, Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shades of Pink

In Material Girl.

Zendaya, Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sheer Illusion

In Emanuel Ungaro.

Zendaya Coleman

Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images for BET

Mixed Prints

Zendaya

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Monochrome Bool

In Christian Siriano.

Zendaya

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Miltary Metallic

In Rubin Singer.

