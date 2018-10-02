From the Stage to the Street, PCAs Style Star Finalist Harry Styles Is Always Camera Ready

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
There is no doubt that Harry Styles knows how to rock the stage, but he has quickly become known for his unique sense of style too.
He's so stylish in fact that he has made it all the way to the final round of voting for Style Star of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards!
The 24-year-old singer is never afraid of taking a fashion risk, whether he's on tour, filming a music video, or joining The Late Late Show with James Corden for a guest residency. The good news is that his fans can't get enough of his one-of-a-kind style and we can totally see why.
The British star has graced the stage in brightly-colored—think bubblegum pink!—suits, and danced for his fans in both metallic and patterned looks throughout his solo career.
In his downtime, the Sign of the Times singer seems fond of bold collared shirts and vintage tees, which screams rock star. Plus, he is always prepared to take his look up a notch with the addition of accessories like sunglasses, boots and fedoras.
The former X-Factor contestant's hair also gets lots of attention...as it should!
While in One Direction, he had long locks that he often styled in a ponytail or with a headband. These days, his hair is much shorter after chopping off his signature hairstyle for his role in Dunkirk. Either way he looks dreamy and stylish and as fans we are all about it.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Stylin' Styles
You can't deny it...the man's got swag, especially when sporting an orange-printed suit at Radio City Music Hall.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Purple Rain
Harry was the prince of fashion performing at the 2017 ARIA Awards in this bold, paisley-printed purple metallic suit.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Sony Music
Floral Phase
In late 2017, it was clear that the "Wild Thoughts" singer was going through a floral suit phase and we're not complaining.
David M Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Well Suited
The pop star cleans up nicely, wouldn't you say? Harry wore a tailored-to-perfection double-breasted suit to the premiere of Dunkirk in 2017 and we say, "bravo!"
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Mr. Grey
The former One Direction star joined some of the world's most beautiful supermodels at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a grey suit with a sleek pastel-green shirt underneath.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Keep it Classy
Harry attended the Dunkirk World Premiere in an impeccable Raf Simons-designed tuxedo jacket with a classic black dress shirt tucked into black slacks that were detailed with a red and white marching band embroidery on the hem.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Fashion Forward
How do men attract attention at fashion week? Hint: Take a peek at Harry's leopard-print sweater worn at the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 show.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pinned Down
Harry attended the 2014 British Fashion Awards in a red pin-striped suit that worked perfectly with his semi-groomed hair.
Splash News
DGAF-Chic
Even when he's not trying, the "Kiwi" singer looks cool.
Olivia Salazar/WireImage
Tight End
In 2013, the boy bander singer really liked those skinny jeans tight and he didn't care who knew it.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Scarf It Down
When you win an award at the 2013 British Fashion Awards, it means your style perspective is strong. Also, when you can effortlessly sport a scarf to a big event, you definitely deserve cred.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Fresh Fashion
Harry's love for fashion was noticeable even early on his career. His pants were a little tighter back in 2012, but the suit jacket and casual pants combo worked well for the Burberry runway show.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
3-Piece Ensemble
Even at 18 years old, the British singer opted for a classy look with a three-piece suit—with a statement bow-tie—for the 2012 BRIT Awards.
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images
Prep Street
It's true that Harry and the rest of his former band mates have come a long way style wise, but back in 2012, the part-casual, part-suit outfit combo did it for fans.
Danny Martindale/Getty Images
Casual Cool
Perhaps it's his voluminous hair or dark sunglasses, but the simple tee and pants look on Harry back in 2012 was so freaking cool.