From the Stage to the Street, PCAs Style Star Finalist Harry Styles Is Always Camera Ready

There is no doubt that Harry Styles knows how to rock the stage, but he has quickly become known for his unique sense of style too.

He's so stylish in fact that he has made it all the way to the final round of voting for Style Star of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards!

The 24-year-old singer is never afraid of taking a fashion risk, whether he's on tour, filming a music video, or joining The Late Late Show with James Corden for a guest residency. The good news is that his fans can't get enough of his one-of-a-kind style and we can totally see why.

The British star has graced the stage in brightly-colored—think bubblegum pink!—suits, and danced for his fans in both metallic and patterned looks throughout his solo career.

In his downtime, the Sign of the Times singer seems fond of bold collared shirts and vintage tees, which screams rock star. Plus, he is always prepared to take his look up a notch with the addition of accessories like sunglasses, boots and fedoras.