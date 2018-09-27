PCAs Style Star Finalist Blake Lively Knows How to Rock a Red Carpet

Blake Lively has been making her mark on fashion for the last decade and we hope she'll never stop stealing attention on red carpets or out on the street.

With every stunning ensemble choice, we obsess a little more over Lively and clearly we're not alone because the A Simple Favor actress earned a spot in the final round of voting for the Style Star of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards!

Dating back to her Gossip Girls days, the blonde bombshell proved time and time again that she has never been afraid to take fashion risks on or off the red carpet.

The craziest part however, is that The Age of Adaline star doesn't use a stylist like most Hollywood actresses. Seriously, that's so impressive!

Most recently, The Shallows actress showed off her versatile style by rocking menswear-inspired suits and bold patterns while doing her A Simple Favor press tour and we're in awe over her style choices. 

Whether she's donning glamorous gowns at the Met Gala or turning heads in full three-piece suits, Lively always manages to catch our attention with her fashion picks. That's why she is one of five finalists up for the PCAs style category and only you can help her take home the trophy.

Are you loving Blake's one-of-a-kind style? If so, be sure to vote for her for Style Star of 2018 now.

Don't miss the gallery below to see Blake's most exciting looks over the years and tune in to the 2018 People's Choice Awards when it airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

PS: Voting for the final round ends on Friday, Oct. 19 so get on it!

Blake Lively Thinks Husband Ryan Reynolds Deserves Her People's Choice Awards Style Icon Nomination

ESC: Blake Lively

Splash News

Prints and Patterns

The actress mixes it up with style, wearing two complementary, yet different patterns. The brooch on her collar, however, is the hero of this look.

ESC: Blake Lively

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Ravishing Ribbons

Blake's fashion is a present to the style obsessed. Between the earrings, glitz, red ribbon and shoes, we're not sure which part of her ensemble is our favorite.

ESC: Blake Lively

James Devaney/GC Images

Suited Up

The star demonstrates how to wear menswear-inspired fashion on the streets of NYC.

Article continues below

ESC: Blake Lively, Met Gala, 2018

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Empress

Blake took the cake at the 2018 Met Gala. This Versace gown was made for the star's stunning figure, and the over-the-top headpiece tied it all together. This look was everything. 

ESC: Blake Lively

Splash News

Lavender Fields

The actress keeps it casual in a linen suit and effortless hair.

ESC: Blake Lively

James Devaney/GC Images

Dapper Duchess

Take note: You need a suit with wide-leg pants for fall. Also, adding a floral pin to your suit won't hurt.

Article continues below

ESC: Blake Lively

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

What a Doll

Looking like the ultimate queen of candy wonderland, Blake sports a cotton-candy pink Jenny Packham dress paired with yellow Christian Louboutin heels. This look is perfect for a picnic in the park or even a sweet stroll down candy lane. 

ESC: April Horoscopes, Blake Lively, Virgo

Splash News

Fab in Plaids

The starlet made a huge fashion statement in this plaid, black-and-white, fleece dress paired with a tan designer coat. 

ESC: Blake Lively

Ron Asadorian / Splash News

Perfectly Paired

This bright-red patent leather coat by Michael Kors does all the talking for this actress. The look is paired with pointed pumps and a natural face. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Austin Nelson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Beauty in Black

Keeping it sexy and simple, the mom and wife opted for a sleek LBD with a plunging neckline paired with strap heels. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dapper Diva

The stunning actress bares some major leg in this gorgeous navy blue Sonia Rykiel tuxedo dress. This look could be casual or dressy, pairing it with anything from heels, sneakers...or do like Ms. Lively and add a tie for a pop of color. 

ESC: Blake Lively

James Devaney/GC Images

New York State of Mind

Blake looks like a lovely piece of graffiti art in this abstract and colorful Oscar De La Renta dress. 

Article continues below

ESC: Boots, Blake Lively

James Devaney/GC Images

Denim Chic

OK, these embroidered heels definitely makes the look, but this fashionista paired them with this amazing oxblood leather trench and denim-blue wrap dress. Wow!

ESC: Blake Lively

James Devaney/GC Images

Suit and Tie

Blake show you how to make your boyfriend's suit look cute. The acting diva kills it in this Ralph Lauren ensemble. 

Blake Lively

Blair Raughley/Invision for Open Road Films/AP Images

Platinum Perfection

Ms. Lively sure knows how to pull off a red lip. This actress stuns in this Ralph & Russo suit paired with pumps. 

Article continues below

ESC: Blake Lively

James Devaney/GC Images

Lively Morning

This babe was serving major vintage vibes in this all in one Chanel jumpsuit paired with pumps. 

ESC: Blake Lively

James Devaney/GC Images

Bananas for Blake

Yellow yellow yellow! This Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit is fully equipped with all things chic and Blake is owning it. 

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2017

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

Endless Embellishments

Looking feathered and fabulous in this Versace gown, Blake steals the show in this daring dress. 

Article continues below

ESC: Blake Lively

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Touch of Teal

This teal jumpsuit by Brandon Maxwell is nothing but fabulous on Blake. We have no words for this striking look. 

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tasteful Tassels

As if the laced florals weren't enough for this Marchesa look, just add tassels. Blake gives us all the life in this number. 

ESC: Blake Lively

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image

Flower Power

The actress is a total babe in this floral Michael Kors dress and the orange shoes makes the entire ensemble just right. 

Article continues below

Blake Lively, 2017 Peoples Choice Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Playful Fringe

Isn't black, sheer and fringe the best combo? We know, and so does Blake in this hot Elie Saab dress paired with black heels. 

Blake Lively, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Tyler Boye/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Velvet Vixen

The pockets, the shape, the gold accents...What more could we ask for from Blake in this striking Versace gown. 

ESC: Blake Lively

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Flirty Florals

This high-low number from Lindsey Thornburg gives the mommy-to be the perfect look from head to toe. 

Article continues below

Blake Lively

Elizabeth Pantaleo/startraksphoto.com

Trendy Tutu

Not your traditional tutu, but Blake still slays in this long black and white Carolina Herrera tutu inspired dress. 

Blake Lively, Celeb Double Takes

James Devaney/GC Images

Glitz Factor

Lively wears a cute and casual ensemble from the Michael Kors Collection paired with Louis Vuitton pumps. 

Blake Lively

PacificCoastNews

Lady in Red

This wine red Oscar de la Renta dress suits the star to the letter being paired with some golden studded strap heels.  

Article continues below

Blake Lively

Freddie Baez/startraksphoto.com

Classic Black

In this black Versace accent dress, Blake shows off her baby bump with her chic street style topping it off with those fabulous aqua earnings. 

ESC: Blake Lively, Disney

Danny Martindale/FilmMagic

Something Blue

We're sure this actress sparkled beautiful hues of blue all night long this stunning Atelier Versace gown paired with silver heels. 

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2016

Genin-Hahn-Marechal/Sipa USA

Nearly Nude

Lively is channeling her inner chic and sleek in this sexy nude Versace dress. 

Article continues below

Blake Lively, Cannes 2016

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cinderella Moment

Blake is looking nothing short of a fairy-tale in this In Vivienne Westwood Couture gown. 

Blake Lively, Cannes 2016

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Don't Go Overboard

Lively was striking the crowd in this super chic Giambattista Valli Haute Couture ensemble paired with some daring zebra heels. 

ESC: Blake Lively, Vacation

Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic

Red-Blooded Woman

This jumper looks great on the Savages star. She paired this Juan Carlos Obando number with a natural face, pulled back hair, and a red swooped neck accessory. 

Article continues below

ESC: Met Gala 2016, Blake Lively

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Blush Pink

Blake is nothing short of a flowing floral goddess in this plunging Burberry gown. 

Blake Lively

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Razzle Dazzle

Throw on some silk, some sparkles, and and add a cold shoulder and you'll look as amazing as Blake in this Chanel number. 

Blake Lively, MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Golden Goddess

What a look! This golden-draped Gucci gown fits the actress just right with a deep neck line and a flowing train in her distance. 

Article continues below

ESC: Blake Lively, Disney

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Monochrome

This bustier styled Gucci gown looks great on the starlet as she slays the red carpet. 

Blake Lively

ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

Tres Chic

Blake is a vision in this off-the-shoulder floral design paired with strappy heels. 

Blake Lively

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Blushing

How cute is this entire look? The actress stuns in this Roland Mouret coat with an Amour Vert dress. 

Article continues below

Blake Lively

JOEY ANDREW/startraksphoto.com

Classic Blake

In black and pink, Blake graces the evnt in this Sam and Lavi design. 

Blake Lively

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Just Rosy

It's safe to say that Lively does lovely with floral patterns these day. This silky Lindsey Thornburg number is a total knockout paired with fabulous yellow pumps. 

Blake Lively

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Drop of Sunshine

Lively serves summer vibes all summer long in this Lindsey Thornburg dress paired with bright pumps. 

Article continues below

Blake Lively

Jack Hammer/startraksphoto.com

Tea-Length

Looking like a floral goddess, Blake stops the show in this flared Ralph & Russo dress. 

Blake Lively

JosiahW/AKM-GSI

Mixed Print Maven

This Valentino get-up is printed and perfect just for the actress, who could take their eyes off this beauty? 

Blake Lively

INFPhoto.com

Put a Coat On It

Blake slays in this Jenny Packham coat, printed midi and strappy Malone Souliers sandals. 

Article continues below

Blake Lively

ESBP/Star Max/GC Images

Stripy Lady

The more stripes the better for this sexy actress wearing Balmain. These triple toned trousers pair perfectly with the star's solid black top and green accent belt. 

Blake Lively

PC/Splash News

Pretty in Print

Only a true fashion work of art could pull of this painting dress by Zuhair Murad. 

Blake Lively

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Leafy Chic

Blake goes for a more tropical look in this Sam and Lavi jumpsuit and Charlotte Olympia heels. 

Article continues below

