Emma Watson's Classic and Chic Style Has Made Her a PCAs Style Star Finalist: Does She Get Your Vote?!

The first round of 2018 E! People's Choice Awards voting is in and Emma Watson is one of the Style Star of 2018 finalists!

The Beauty and the Beast actress will be facing off against Blake Lively, Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Zendaya, but she can totally stand her own. She is after all a style star in her own right.

Over the years, the Harry Potter alum has wowed us at movie premieres, award shows and press events, and like a fine red wine, Watson's style only gets better with age.

Over the summer, the British actress donned an all-white Ralph Lauren three-piece suit to attend Wimbledon which instantly reminded us why she deserves your vote for Style Star of 2018.

Her wardrobe choices are both feminine and modern, and edgy yet sophisticated.

Plus, she has the ability to rock pants on the red carpet and the next day wear a dainty dress with ease...AKA she is a style chameleon.