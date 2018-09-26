Inside Bill Cosby's Pennsylvania Prison Cell and His New Life Behind Bars

Until 2028 at the most, Bill Cosby will be known as inmate No. NN7687.

The 81-year-old actor and comedian, star of The Cosby Show who was once dubbed "America's Dad," was on Tuesday sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. After his sentencing, Cosby was taken into custody and transferred to Pennsylvania's State Correctional Institute at Phoenix, a maximum security prison. Upon arrival, Cosby was given a few basic necessities—a uniform, toiletries, linens, towels and state-issued boots, the Department of Corrections told CNN, adding that the actor was in "good spirits."

He was given one of the facilities' few single cells in a unit adjacent to the infirmary. Such accommodations are typically reserved for inmates serving life sentences.

A typical cell at SCI Phoenix contains a small metal bed or double bed, a tiny metal closet, a personal metal table with a bolted down stool and a small metal toilet connected to a small metal sink, situated near the doorway. There is also an intercom inside. After a 10-day classification and diagnostic process, Cosby will be able to purchase a personal TV. He can also buy a radio or tablet in order to use email and play games, Amy Worden, press secretary for the state Department of Corrections, told E! News.