Gina Rodriguez Gives an Update on Wedding Planning—and If Her Fiancé Is Involved

It's been almost two months since Gina Rodriguez confirmed her engagement to E! News. However, the Jane the Virgin star doesn't seem too worried about the wedding planning.

In fact, the actress told E! News there's been "no planning" and that she's hoping to get a little help.

"I have a great mother-in-law that I'm hoping will do the whole thing for me," she said while walking the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Smallfoot, which hits theaters Sept. 28.

As for whether her fiancé Joe LoCicero has any input on the big day, Rodriguez said he's shared a few ideas.

"He has an opinion, so that's good," she said. "He's not just like a do-whatever. He has an opinion."

One thing is for sure: Rodriguez doesn't want to deal with any drama while planning her wedding.

"As of this Sunday, I feel like we're going to elope," she said during her guest appearance on The Talk on Tuesday. "It is so much drama. It's a lot of work."

Still, Rodriguez doesn't feel comfortable relinquishing complete control of the wedding planning.

"There was a point when I was like, 'Everybody arrange everything,'" she told the talk-show hosts. "I just want to show up. I just want to do it. I want to say 'I do.' I'm happy. And then I started hearing about what they wanted to do and I was like, 'Well, I don't know about that.'"

Her other major concern? Offending friends and family members with her decisions, like whom she picks for bridesmaids. However, The Talk hosts assured her the wedding is her big day and that she should celebrate it how she sees fit.