Can Beyoncé Take the 2018 PCAs Style Star Category? A Look Back at Her Fiercest Fashion Moments Say, Heck Yes!

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 7:00 AM

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé is a fierce singer, talented dancer, and overall wonderful performer, but one thing we might love more about her than any of those things is her style.

Yes, it sounds outrageous to say that the 37-year-old singer's fashion sense is more impressive than her albums and live shows, but her wardrobe is pretty iconic, don't you think?

Just think about the "Lemonade" singer's wardrobe on her current On the Run II Tour. Every bodysuit and sleek and glittery costume she puts on is like a piece of art and we simply cannot handle all the fierceness.

This is why it's no surprise that Beyoncé has made it into the top five finalists for 2018 E! People's Choice Awards style category. 

The Texas native will be facing off against Emma Watson, Blake Lively, Zendaya and Harry Styles for the Style Star of 2018 honor and we're pretty sure the other celebs in her category have their work cut out for them.

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Whether it's performing at Coachella, or walking a red carpet, the former Destiny's Child singer always brings her fashion A-game.

In fact, we love her style so much that we have numerous galleries dedicated to it, because just one won't do Queen Bey justice!

Over the years, the iconic artist has slayed the style game while pregnant—her ensemble choices while pregnant with the twins was unreal—caused us all to turn around for a second look at each and every Met Gala she's attended, and managed to keep us glued to her website for outfit updates on the regular.

She might be known for her artistry, but her fashion sense is what makes us even more excited to watch Beyoncé work.

If you're a major fan of the singer's style then make sure to cast your vote for her ahead of the PCAs, which air this November on E!

To check out all the voting categories, click here

Chris Pine Reacts to His & Beyonce's E! People's Choice Noms

ESC: Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL

Boss Wife

In Walter Mendez

ESC: Beyonce

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Red Queen

In Peter Dundas

ESC: Beyonce, Fashion and Religion

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Queen Goddess

In Peter Dundas

Beyonce Knowles, 2016 CFDA Awards

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Hats On

In Givenchy

ESC: Style Transformation, Red Carpet: Beyonce, 2016

Venturelli/FilmMagic

Latex Lady

In Givenchy

Beyonce

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL

Queen B

In Philipp Plein

Beyonce, Met Gala 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

All Hail the Queen

In Givenchy

Beyonce, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

White Haute

In Stella McCartney

Beyonce, NYFW

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for adidas

Fashion Week Ready

In Harbison

Beyonce, Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

High Note

In Proenza Schouler

Hot Celeb Moms, Beyonce

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Marsala Momma

In Haute Hippie number.

Beyonce Knowles

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Top Notch

In Topshop

Beyonce, MTV VMA's 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Hey, Mrs. Carter

In Zuhair Murad

Beyonce, MET Gala, 2014

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gimme Givenchy

In Givenchy

Beyonce, Grammy Press Room

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

Sheer Couture

In Michael Costello

Beyonce, Brit Awards

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Sizzling Siren

In Vrettos Vrettakos

Beyonce

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mystic Mosaic

In Tom Ford

Beyonce, MET Gala, 2013

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lady of the Hour

In Givenchy 

Beyonce

Courtesy of Larry Busacca/Chime For Change/Getty Images for Gucci

Sasha Fiesty

In leopard mini dress

Beyonce Knowles

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Dazzling Diva

In Elie Saab

Beyonce, Grammys

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Black and Blanc

In Osman

Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Calm Before the Storm

In a coral design

Beyonce

iam.beyonce.com

Lady Lioness

In Randi Rahm

Beyonce, Baby Bump, Pregnancy Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Orange Glow

In Lanvin

Beyonce Knowles

White Haute

In a white gown

Beyonce Knowles

Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa

Irreplaceable, Indeed

In Tory Burch

Beyonce Knowles

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Killer Curves

In Stephane Rolland

Jay-Z, Beyonce

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Dream Girl

In Emilio Pucci

