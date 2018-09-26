Ashton Kutcher Signs Over House to Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer Willis

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 11:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rumer Willis, Ashton Kutcher

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher is no longer sharing a house with Demi Moore's daughter.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the That 70's Show star purchased a 2-bedroom, 1,800-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills back in 2009 for more than $970,000. A co-ownership agreement was signed by Ashton and Rumer Willis, which granted each of them 50 percent ownership of the property.

Fast-forward to today when E! News confirmed that Rumer recently filed documents stating the co-ownership has ended. In other words, the house now belongs solely to the 30-year-old actress and singer.

The documents do not indicate if Rumer paid Ashton any money for full ownership of the home.

At the same time, The Blast reports the house "sold" for more than $570,000 in August when the documents were first filed.

Photos

Celebrity Mega Mansions

When the house was first purchased, Ashton was married to Demi Moore. They would later divorce in November 2013 after eight years of marriage. The actor has since remarried Mila Kunis and share two children together.

Earlier this summer, Mila addressed all the chatter that occurred during Ashton's past romance with Demi. While some pop culture fans had their questions about the relationship, the actress was able to provide a closer look into their dynamic.

"They had a normal, real relationship," she explained to Marc Maron on his podcast. "They had three kids they were raising. It was a normal life. Yeah, he was younger but he loved those kids."

Real estate transactions aside, Rumer most recently appeared on Fox's hit series Empire. She's also expected to appear on the big screen in Air Strike alongside Bruce Willis later this fall.

—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashton Kutcher , Rumer Willis , Real Estate , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Jennifer Lopez Proudly Displays Her "Super Woman" Muscles

Bill Cosby, Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Facility at Phoenix

Inside Bill Cosby's Pennsylvania Prison Cell and His New Life Behind Bars

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez Gives an Update on Wedding Planning—and If Her Fiancé Is Involved

Gisele Bundchen Reveals She Contemplated Suicide

Meghan Markle Causes a Stir by Closing Her Own Car Door

A Million Little Things

Get the Tissues, Because A Million Little Things Is "Cry Porn"

Rihanna

Rihanna's House Broken into for Second Time in Months

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.