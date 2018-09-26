Jennifer Lopez Flexes Her Muscles and Shows "Superwoman" Strength in New Photo

No pain, no gain.

Jennifer Lopez shared a picture of her toned biceps via Instagram on Wednesday and proved hard work pays off. The photo showed the two-time Grammy nominee posing in a stunning red dress and flexing her muscles after her Las Vegas residency show at Planet Hollywood.

"Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight!" she wrote. "When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that's a lot... but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it...I will work out and be in the best shape of my life..."

Lopez admitted "there were moments" when she was "tired" or traveling and that she "had to fit in" her workouts when she could.

"But here we are with only three shows left!!" she wrote. "And I am having so many emotions, but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!!" She also included hashtags like, #We'reNotDoneYet, #LetsGoooo and #MakePromisesToYourselfAndKeepThem.