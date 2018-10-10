Relive All of PCAs Finalist Emily Blunt's Most Incredible Performances Now

Paramount Pictures
by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 5:00 AM
Paramount Pictures
There is no denying that Emily Blunt deserves to be a People's Choice Awards finalist for Drama Movie Star of 2018 based on her memorable performance in A Quiet Place.
The film itself scored two finalist spots in the Movie of 2018 and Drama Movie of 2018 categories, because the thriller film was, well, thrilling.
If that isn't enough for Blunt to celebrate, her co-star in the movie—and real-life husband—John Krasinski is also up for Drama Movie Star of 2018. That makes four nominations for the surprise box office hit!
While all of these finalist spots might be a bit of a surprise to some, the 35-year-old actress has always had a successful career, so her PCAs finalist nod is totally understandable. In fact, she's made a career out of taking a wide variety of roles and making them memorable.
For example, she's starred in biographical films like The Young Victoria and mastered fantasy movies like The Huntsman: Winter's War as well.
Now she's taken on a thriller and based on A Quiet Place's finalist status at this year's PCAs, she has mastered that genre as well.
Since we are currently in awe of the English actress and her career, you might as well take a look back at all of her impressive roles below and get ready to cast your vote for her (or her husband) afterwards.
Once you've seen what a versatile actress Blunt is, it's time to vote for your favorite Drama Movie Star of 2018 before the Friday, Oct. 19 deadline.
PS: Mark your calendars for the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox
In The Devil Wears Prada, Emily Blunt plays Emily, the first assistant of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), who gives guidance to new hire Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) on how to fit in at Runway, a high fashion magazine. Things go awry however when Andy tries to change her attitude and look, which affects her personal life.
Sony Pictures Classics
The English actress brings Prudie to life in this 2007 drama in which a group of women begin a Jane Austen book club only to find their own lives are mirroring the the author's famous novels.
Apparition
Blunt is Queen Victoria during the first years of her rule in the 2009 film, which also explores the Queen's romance with Prince Albert (Rupert Friend).
20th Century Fox
In Gulliver's Travels, Lemauel Gulliver (Jack Black) is sent on assignment to the Bermuda Triangle but his boat is a hit by storm and he ends on the island of Lilliput. He is then captured and brought to the island's royal family which includes Princess Mary, played by Blunt.
CBS Films
The 35-year-old actress takes on the role of Harriet Chetwode-Talbot, a consultant who works with a fisheries expert to bring fly-fishing to the desert, in this 2011 film.
IFC Films
After Iris (Blunt) invites her friend Jack (Mark Duplass) to spend the weekend at her family's island getaway a drunken encounter between Jack and Iris' sister Hannah (Rosemarie DeWitt) changes everything between the two friends...and things get complicated.
Glen Wilson/Universal Studios
The mother of two stars opposite Jason Segal in this 2012 comedy. In The Five-Year Engagement, Violet (Blunt) is engaged to Tom (Segal) but unexpected events keep them from walking down the aisle.
Sony Pictures
The Golden Globe winner plays Sara in the sci-fi thriller Looper. In the film she encounters Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a looper who sends people from the future to be killed in the past.
Warner Bros.
Blunt stars alongside Tom Cruise in this 2014 sci-fi action film. The movie follows Major William Cage (Cruise), who is killed while fighting against aliens, but is in a time loop where he then relives the battle over and over. He eventually teams up with Rita Vrataski (Blunt) to improve his chances of survival.
Disney
The British actress portrays the Baker's Wife in the 2014 musical comedy. All she wants is a child with her husband (played by James Corden), but first they must break the witch's curse and sing a few songs along the way!
Giles Keyte/Universal Studios
The Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) and Sara (Jessica Chastain) try to conceal their love in The Huntsman: Winter's Tale, but Queen Freya (Blunt) discovers their secret setting off a chain of events that changes their lives forever.
YouTube
Blunt is Rachel Watson, the girl on the train, who becomes entangled in a missing person's case that will forever change the course of her life in the 2016 film based on the novel by the same name.
Paramount Pictures
In A Quiet Place, Blunt takes on the role of Evelyn Abbott, who along with her family is forced to live in silence because hypersensitive creatures are attacking anyone who makes noise.
