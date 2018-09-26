Shia LaBeouf Steps Out With FKA twigs After Announcing Mia Goth Split

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 9:18 AM

FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf

NASH/PECK / BACKGRID

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs are hanging out and keeping fit together amid his breakup from Mia Goth.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actor and 30-year-old British singer, who stars in his new movie, were photographed outside her home in Hackney, London. LaBeouf's rep announced that day that the actor and Goth, his co-star in Nymphomaniac, have split, almost two years after the two exchanged vows in a commitment ceremony in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, he and FKA twigs were photographed near her home again, jogging and walking together.

LaBeouf and FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, had met earlier this year on the set of Honey Boy, which he wrote and which marks one of her first big screen acting projects.

The two have not commented on the status of their relationship.

Goth has also not commented on her split from LaBeouf, which followed a turbulent romance. The actor's rep said the breakup was amicable.

LaBeouf and FKA twigs' recent outings comes almost a year after E! News learned that she and fiancé Robert Pattinson had split after three years together.

