Bill Cosby Appears in New Mug Shot From Prison

Bill Cosby has a new uniform.

The disgraced star, who was ruled a sexually violent predator and sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2004 aggravated indecent assault of Andrea Constand, was photographed in what appear to be his prison blues for a newly released mug shot.

In the new photo, the 81-year-old new inmate is looking away from the camera with his blue collar visible. His inmate number is NN7687 inside State Correctional Institution Phoenix, or SCI Phoenix in Pennsylvania. The actor was sentenced to "total confinement" and will be required to take a sex offenders program inside the facility.

The prison was just recently put into operation in July and houses 3,830 beds as well as classrooms, a barber shop and gym. The prison offers various vocational classes and rehabilitation programs. Among the predominantly male inmates are those who have been sentenced to death in the state.