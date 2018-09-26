Shawn Mendes Gets Adorably Bashful Over His "Truth Is..." Journal

Yesterday, a few lucky fans—including musicians Ryan Cabrera, Teddy Geiger and Dave Grohl—got the chance to spend "An Evening With Shawn Mendes" at L.A.'s Grammy Museum.

The event began with a Q&A, moderated by Scott Goldman, the Grammy Museum's executive director. He noted Mendes earned raves after releasing his self-titled third studio album, as well as the respect of industry veterans (like John Mayer and Justin Timberlake). Now that he's more experienced, Mendes said he'd been more open to experimentation. "Now I'm 20, and everybody who was 15 listening to me back then is now 20," he told Goldman. "And they have grown up, too. I'm not afraid of [losing my audience]. I'm not afraid of becoming more mature."

Mendes is proud of his many accomplishments, but he hasn't let success redefine who he is—whether he's onstage of off. "You have to be humble, but you can't wake up and question it. Because if you start to question it, you start to crumble," he argued. "There's a balance there."

Years spent on the road has kept Mendes humble, and his authenticity is one of his strongest selling points. "I toured for so long with just me and an acoustic guitar. That was what I think started the connection with me and the fans—that real connection. The truth is, there was nothing to hide behind. I messed up 24/7," he laughed. "There are compilations on YouTube!"