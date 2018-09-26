Sofia Vergara Reveals Some "Funny, Sweet and Sad" Facts About Joe Manganiello

Vergara also noted that the city is "obsessed" with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as is Manganiello.

"Obsessed is an understatement," the actress told Kimmel, adding that she doesn't care to watch the games on TV, but she'll check in on Manganiello to see how he's doing while the team is playing. "I love going to games, because it's nice to eat the hotdogs and the energy of the people. And Joe is friends with one of the owners of the team that we love a lot and his wife, that are fantastic, so we have a great time."

While she likes attending the games, Vergara admitted so has no idea what's happening on the field, "And I don't really care. I mean I care because then that means my week is either gonna be good or bad, but that's all I really care."