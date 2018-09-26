Kristen Bell Admits She's Lied to Her Kids About Their Birthdays

There's no such thing as a perfect parent, and Kristen Bell isn't afraid to admit her flaws.

The actress appeared on Wednesday's episode of Today and revealed she and Dax Shepardhave lied to their daughters, Lincoln (5) and Delta (3), about when their birthdays are.

"If it's, like, a Wednesday and we can't celebrate and we're both working late, then—guess what—your birthday is on Saturday," she said. "They don't know."

She also admitted to lying to her little ones about the time of day because they can't tell time. However, these weren't the only tidbits she shared. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb also asked Bell if she's ever let her kids wear dirty clothes.

"Of course," she answered, laughing at the relatable mom moment. "Where's the honesty part? Like, duh. The answer is duh."

In addition, she admitted to letting her kids eat food she's dropped on the grass and quickly picked back up.

"I'll eat it," she said.

However, she said she draws the line when it comes to her children's comfort. When the hosts asked if she's ever prolonged changing a dirty diaper because she was too tired, Bell insisted she's "definitely on top of that."

"But sometimes I'll try to convince her to do it," she said. "Like if I'm, like, lying down, I'll be like, 'Pop that diaper off. Go grab me a new one, and then I'll lace it up for ya.'"