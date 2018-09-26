Single Parents Star Brad Garrett Roasts His Costars, But They Just Want to Hang Out With Him

The characters on ABC's new comedy Single Parents quickly form a tight-knit group. They support each other through thick and thin, sometimes with song, which is something that extends to the cast off camera as well.

"We hang out," Kimrie Lewis told E! News at the 2018 Television Critics Association Press Tour. "A little bit too much."

Those hang outs include karaoke. Like, lots of karaoke.

"We've done karaoke so many times, it's how we can do this show" Leighton Meester told us. "It's why we do it, so we can do karaoke. I basically do karaoke once a week."

"Wow, do you?" Meester's costar Jake Choi asked. "Yeah, give or take," she said.