Kim Kardashian Leaves a Cheeky Comment on Kanye West's Instagram

Kim Kardashian turned the digital flirt up with her famous husband.

It seems like the reality star was feeling a little playful with Kanye West Tuesday night because she left a cheeky comment on one of his Instagram photos that raised everyone's eyebrows.

The photo was simple—West snapped a picture of his leg in gray sweatpants. Well, it caught Kim's eye.

"Grey sweat pants challenge? Lemme see," she quipped with a laughing emoji.

The #GreySweatpantsChallenge started trending a few years ago with guys taking to the Internet to photograph their—ahem, junk—in...grey sweatpants. Some poked fun at the trend by stuffing various inanimate objects in their pants.

Either way, Kim's comment didn't slide by eagle-eyed fans.