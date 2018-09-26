Jersey Shore Family Vacation Cordially Invites You to the Wedding of Pauly D and Vinny?!

First comes the gym, then comes tanning, next it's laundry and finally comes…marriage? E! News has your exclusive first look the Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Part 2's big wedding between…Vinny and Pauly D?!

In the exclusive sneak peek below, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio prepare for their ceremony, but this isn't your typical quickie Las Vegas wedding. No, this is a "bromittment" ceremony. Buds for life!

"I never thought that boys weekend would end up with two of my boys getting married," Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says. "Every trip just gets weirder and weirder."